Kien Giang Province earns US$46 mln from tourists during Tet holidays

The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang received 335,054 turns of tourists, including 53,598 turns of international arrivals during the Tet holidays, falling from February 8 to February 13.

Kien Giang Province earns US$46 million from tourists during Tet holidays.

Director of the Kien Giang Provincial Department of Tourism Bui Quoc Thai said that total revenue from tourism activities was estimated at VND1,122 billion (US$46 million).

As for Phu Quoc, the city welcomed 191,255 turns of arrivals, including 51,929 turns of foreigners and 66,958 visitors who stayed overnight at tourist accommodation establishments, increasing by 4.6 percent over the same period in 2023.

In order to lure travelers, the local tourism sector renewed many products and some tourism services have been put into operation such as the "Kiss the star", “KissBridge”, “VUI-Fest Bazaar” mini shows along with a series of cultural and entertainment activities.

In the city of Ha Tien, Director of Ha Tien Center for Promotion, Trade and Tourism Nguyen Thi Mong Quyen said that during the Lunar New Year, the scenic relic sites of Mui Nai, Thach Dong Cave and Da Dung Mountain attracted a huge number of tourists.

The number of visitors to the tourist destinations and scenic spots in Ha Tien City during the first three days of Tet increased by 40 percent compared to the same period last year.

The Director of the Tourism Department of Kien Giang Province Bui Quoc Thai said that in order to serve tourists during Tet holiday, the department strengthened management for activities of tour guides and checked the quality of tourism services.

By Hoang Tuan- Translated by Huyen Huong