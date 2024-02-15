Travel

Kien Giang asked to verify information on Taiwanese tourist group in Phu Quoc

The VNAT under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has sent a document to the Department of Tourism of Kien Giang, asking the Mekong Delta province to clarify information related to a group of tourists from Taiwan (China) in Phu Quoc.

Some members of the Taiwanese tourist group when they were in Phu Quoc (Photo: SGGP)

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has sent a document to the Department of Tourism of Kien Giang, asking the Mekong Delta province to clarify information related to a group of tourists from Taiwan (China) in Phu Quoc.

The authority said that it has received a report that the nearly-300-member group of tourists, who toured Phu Quoc on February 9, was charged with a supplementary amount of US$720 each to continue receiving services by a travel firm, or else it will halt all the services for the group.

In order to protect the interest of the tourists and avoid the spread of wrongful information on the case that may affect the tourism image of the destination, the VNAT requested the Kien Giang Department of Tourism to make inspection and verification on the case, thus providing official information to the media and submitting a report to the authority as soon as possible.

The department was also asked to strengthen management over travel firms and local tourist attractions.

