Khmer Coconut Offering Festival to be re-enacted in Hanoi

The Khmer ethnic minority’s traditional Coconut Offering Festival will be re-enacted at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Dong Mo, Hanoi, on August 23.

The Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism is preparing for a series of activities in August.

The event will serve as a highlight of a month-long cultural program titled “Journey to the Mekong Delta via Khmer Culture," running from August 1 to 28.

The series of events aims to promote, preserve, and celebrate the traditional cultural heritage of the Khmer people in the Southern region, while providing an immersive cultural experience for both locals and tourists.

The event features over 100 members of 16 ethnic groups from 11 provinces and cities currently residing and operating at the village. Notably, the highlight performances on August 22 and 23 will involve nearly 30 artisans and performers from the Kinh and Khmer ethnic communities in Can Tho City.

The August program is themed “Journey to the Mekong Delta Through the Cultural Heritage of the Khmer Ethnic Community.”

The re-enactment of the Coconut Offering Festival will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on August 23. A unique peace-praying ritual of the southern Khmer people, the festival reflects traditional agricultural beliefs centered on prayers for favorable weather, bountiful harvests, and peaceful lives. The event offers visitors a chance to gain deeper insight into the spiritual life, beliefs, and rich cultural heritage of the Khmer community.

On August 22 and 23, a cultural exchange program titled “Journey to the Mekong Delta” will feature performances of Don ca tai tu (Southern amateur traditional music), the Ngu Am (pentatonic) orchestra, Chhay-dam drum dances (a distinctive form of Khmer folk performing art), and traditional Rom Vong folk dances performed by the Khmer people.

Visitors can also try their hand at pounding Com Dep (young sticky rice flattened by pounding), savor southern cuisine, and learn about tourism opportunities in Can Tho. The program allows the public to interact directly with artisans and experience authentic Khmer culture in the heart of Hanoi.

A wide range of cultural experiences will be offered at the Village throughout August.

The series of activities aims to introduce, preserve and promote the traditional cultural values of the Khmer ethnic community in the Southern region.

A wide range of cultural experiences will be offered at the Village throughout August.

In August, the Khmer cultural space will be open to visitors, offering interactive experiences in traditional arts, handicrafts, and signature southern cuisine. Regional cultural programs will also be held, showcasing the daily life and rich heritage of the 16 ethnic groups residing in the village.

The series of activities is organized to commemorate the 81st anniversaries of the August Revolution (August 19), National Day (September 2), and the Traditional Day of the Cultural Sector.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh