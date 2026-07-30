Exhibition on resistance war against the French commendation records opens

An exhibition presenting records of commendations for the resistance against the French opened at the municipal Historical Archives Center in An Lac Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, on July 30.

Party and government leaders perform the ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

The opening ceremony was attended by Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Huynh Thanh Nhan.

Also present were leaders of various departments and agencies in Ho Chi Minh City; leaders of the Departments of Home Affairs from the provinces and cities of An Giang, Lam Dong, Tay Ninh, Dong Thap, Vinh Long, Ca Mau, Can Tho, and Dong Nai; as well as representatives of 34 outstanding individuals recognized for their exceptional contributions during the resistance war against the French, along with five cadres who were mobilized to the southern battlefield and dedicated their youth to national construction and defense.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong and delegates visit the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

In his opening remarks, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong emphasized that throughout the resistance war against the French colonialists, the Party organization, authorities, armed forces, and citizens of the Saigon - Gia Dinh area stood united with the entire nation in overcoming immense hardships. They fought resiliently, making profound contributions to the nation's glorious victory, he noted.

He highlighted that countless cadres, soldiers, youths, women, workers, and farmers shed their blood and sacrificed their youth to defend the country's independence.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders and delegates tour the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong, these immense contributions are vividly recreated through archived records and documents—historical evidence of exceptional value that has been carefully preserved across generations. Each file not only recognizes the achievements of an individual or collective but also embodies the spirit of patriotism, unwavering loyalty to the Fatherland, and the national aspiration for independence and freedom.

He noted that the municipal Historical Archives Center currently preserves more than 11,000 award and commendation files from the resistance war against the French. Mostly rare original documents, these serve as an invaluable resource that helps shed light on key historical events while providing an important foundation for academic research, patriotic education, and the implementation of policies honoring those who rendered merits to the nation.

Delegates visit the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

To organize the exhibition, the city's archival staff diligently researched, reviewed, and cross-checked tens of thousands of records. They also met with historical witnesses and families of those who contributed to the revolution while collaborating with central government agencies to supplement historical data, according to the official.

Through these efforts, authorities verified information for 5,848 individuals awarded for their achievements in the anti-French resistance, helping many families regain access to precious records and documents about their loved ones, Mr. Cuong informed.

A key highlight of this year’s exhibition is the seamless blend of traditional displays and digital technology integration. Through the "History of the City Government" e-book and an on-site data lookup system, members of the public can easily and accurately search for commendation records of their relatives and historical witnesses.

Delegates visit the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong presents certified copies of French resistance commendation records and five files of cadres mobilized to the southern battlefield to outstanding individuals and families with merit in the revolution. (Photo: SGGP)

The city’s Vice Chairman emphasized that the exhibition takes place at a particularly meaningful time, as the country is actively conducting a 500-day campaign to accelerate the search, collection, and identification of martyrs' remains.

The Ho Chi Minh City Historical Archives Center currently stores and preserves 2,200 records of cadres mobilized to the southern battlefield, having successfully returned 448 files to their rightful owners. As part of the opening ceremony, the organizing committee directly presented 34 certified copies of French resistance commendation records and five files of cadres mobilized to the southern battlefield to outstanding individuals and families with merit in the revolution.

This gift carries the profound gratitude and deep affection of the local Party organization, authorities, and citizens of the city toward those who dedicated their lives to the cause of national liberation.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh