Khanh Hoa mobilizes 100 officers, soldiers to assist residents after floods

Authorities and locals in the mountainous commune of Lam Son, Khanh Hoa Province have worked together to overcome the aftermath following recent floods as floodwaters have receded.

As of September 15, the Secretary of the Lam Son Commune Party Committee reported that persistent torrential rain has caused rivers and streams to rise rapidly in the area.

Although there were no casualties, the floods have triggered landslides along both banks of Gia Chieu stream and destroyed large areas of crops.

At present, the floodwater has receded. The local authorities mobilized 100 local personnel, including police and military forces, to urgently help residents recover from the damage.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, further rain is expected overnight across parts of Khanh Hoa Province, with amounts ranging from 10mm to over 50mm.

There remains a risk of flash floods along small rivers and streams, as well as landslides in several communes and wards, including Bac Ai, Bac Khanh Vinh, Cam Hiep, Dien Lam, Lam Son, My Son, Nam Ninh Hoa and Tan Dinh.

By Hieu Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong

