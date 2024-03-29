Key transport projects progressing well: Prime Minister

PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Chairing the 10th hybrid meeting of the State Steering Committee on key national transport projects, the Government leader, who is also the committee's head, called for the engagement of the entire political system to fully address site clearance issues for the north-south expressway project for the 2021-2025 period before April 30, along with three East-West expressway and two ring road projects in the second quarter of this year.

The southern province of Dong Nai was singled out for attention, with PM Chinh urging an increase in workforce to accelerate land clearance for key projects such as Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No.3’s Tan Van - Nhon Trach section, Bien Hoa - Vung Tau expressway, and the road to Long Thanh international airport which is now under construction.

Additionally, close collaboration with the Ministry of Planning and Investment was urged to expedite approval for adjustments to the site clearance project for the airport.

Each locality was tasked with collaborating with relevant ministries and agencies to address issues related to construction material supply, including sea sand, and to streamline investment procedures to hasten the progress of the road construction projects.

Furthermore, he directed Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to oversee investors and contractors, closely work with relevant agencies to quicken necessary procedures for the completion of the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro line and the elevated section of the Nhon - Hanoi railway metro line.

Specific tasks were also assigned to relevant ministries and units in attendance.

According to the Steering Committee, there are 34 major projects and 86 nationally important component projects, focusing on transportation across 45 provinces and centrally-run cities. Among them are five railway and two airport projects while the remainder are primarily road projects, including expressways and ring roads in the Hanoi Capital Region and Ho Chi Minh City.

