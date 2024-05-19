Key leaders meet, discuss important issues

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong had a working session with key leaders on May 18 right after the closing of the Party Central Committee’s ninth session the same day.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has a working session with key leaders on May 18 (Photo: VNA)

During the meeting, many important issues were decided and a number of officials were selected to nominate to the 15th National Assembly (NA) for the positions of State President and NA Chairman.

Trong congratulated the committee for unanimously nominating To Lam, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security, to the NA for election as the next State President; and Tran Thanh Man, Politburo member and NA Permanent Vice Chairman for NA Chairman.

It can be affirmed that in the first half of the 13th tenure and 2024, the Politburo, the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and key leaders headed by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong have shown strong performance in maintaining solidarity, unity, and close coordination, successfully leading and directing the implementation of all tasks and coping with many arising problems, keeping macroeconomic situation stable, controlling inflation, and ensuring major economic balances.

Positive results were also seen in defense, security, external relations, Party building and rectification, and anti-corruption fight.

They sketched out tasks for the time to come, stressing the need to maintain solidarity and unity among the Party, people, and army, completing the drafting of documents for the 14th National Party Congress, and accelerating economic growth in line with maintaining macroeconomic stability, reining in inflation and ensuring major balances of the economy.

Alongside, they also emphasized the need to effectively implement external activities, ensuring a peaceful and stable environment for national development, and combating corruption to strengthen people's confidence in the Party, State, and regime.

Vietnamplus