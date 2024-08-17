K-Pop Lovers Festival 2024 opens in Hanoi

The K-Pop Lovers Festival 2024 will be held at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square in downtown Hanoi on August 17-18.

This year’s 11th edition of its kind will continue to attract K-pop fans in Vietnam with a series of activities, such as a K-pop dance competition, an exhibition featuring K-pop idols, an introduction of Korean tourism, traditional costumes, and folk games.

The highlight of the festival will be the much-awaited music performances put on by both Vietnamese and Korean artists, including Quan A.P; Trang Phap; Grey D; the Korean dance group, Wolf’Lo; 12 young people who won the K-pop I Love 2024 singing contest which was held in Hanoi, HCMC and Da Nang.

Director of the Korea Cultural Center in Vietnam, Choi Seung Jin hoped that the festival would be a must-visit venue for K-pop fans, young people, Hanoians, and visitors.

In the coming time, the Korea Cultural Center in Vietnam will continue to organize diverse activities showcasing Korean culture and promoting Korean-Vietnamese cultural exchanges to deepen the relationship between the peoples of the two countries.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh