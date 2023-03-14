Just 300 households of Thanh Da Apartment Complex resettled

The project to build new accommodation for 8 blocks of Thanh Da Apartment Complex (Binh Thanh District of HCMC) started in 2017 and is way behind schedule.



Accordingly, the construction project was approved by HCMC People’s Council in 2017. Its main investor is Thanh Da Housing Development JSC. Until now, the task of resident relocation has not finished yet, and construction work cannot start.

Binh Thanh District Land Compensation and Clearance Committee informed that households affected by this project are offered three resettlement options of receiving all money and self-financing new accommodation, selecting an on-site resettlement apartment, or choosing a resettlement apartment elsewhere.

Binh Thanh District People’s Committee also proposed that HCMC allow the successive construction method. The two blocks of IV and VI will be built first so that local residents can move here to live and the land clearance task for other blocks can be completed.

However, the project now encounters legal-related issues for land compensation when only 300 households in Block IV and Block VI can be resettled. It is still impossible to perform the task for the rest, consisting of nearly 1,300 families in the other 6 blocks.