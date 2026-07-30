Journalists receive digital security and AI training

More than 100 journalists and media officials are attending a two-day workshop on cybersecurity, AI, and misinformation to strengthen digital safety in newsrooms.

Workshop participants

On July 30, in Can Tho City, the Press Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism held a workshop and training program on "Information Security for Journalists in the Digital Environment" for 2026.

The event was attended by Dang Khac Loi, Deputy Director of the Press Department, along with speakers, lecturers, and more than 100 participants, including media managers, officials responsible for digital transformation in news organizations, journalists, reporters, and editors from press agencies nationwide.

The two-day program, running from July 30 to 31, features three topics: identifying fake news, verifying information and AI-generated content in journalism and digital communications; ensuring cybersecurity in the press sector; and the use of artificial intelligence in journalism.

The workshop aims to raise awareness, strengthen responsibility, and improve journalists' vigilance against increasingly complex information security and cybersecurity threats in the digital environment.

Dang Khac Loi, Deputy Director of the Press Department speaks at the workshop

Deputy Director Dang Khac Loi said participants will receive training on common cybersecurity threats, rules for protecting personal information and reporting activities, procedures for verifying information and identifying AI-generated content, and skills for establishing multiple layers of protection for personal devices, social media accounts, investigative data, and communication channels with confidential sources.

The training is expected to help news organizations improve the quality and credibility of their reporting while reducing errors resulting from the use of fake news or unverified AI-generated content.

The program also provides methods and technical tools to help journalists identify and manage risks associated with fake news and artificial intelligence, while developing approaches for controlling, evaluating, and safely using AI-generated content throughout the news production process.

By Tuan Quang - Translated by Anh Quan