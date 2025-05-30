2 million young people to receive free AI skills training

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee Nguyen Tuong Lam speaks at the launch of the initiative

Yesterday, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) in collaboration with the Global Network of Young Vietnamese Intellectuals, launched the AI ​​Popular Training Program, within the framework of the “AI Education for Vietnam” initiative.

This is the largest AI application knowledge and skills training initiative ever launched for Vietnamese youth, attracting over 1,000 online connections and tens of thousands of youth union members and association staffs.

The program aims to offer free training to 2 million young people during the 2025–2026 period, with a target of at least 500,000 students completing the course in the first year. Participants include union members, youth, students, and pupils, who will follow a structured learning pathway from basic to advanced levels, emphasizing practical application in education and the workforce.

All training content is available free of charge on the online platform phocap.ai, which provides 24/7 access to learning without restrictions related to geography, economic status, or time.

The program brings together a team of lecturers who are excellent young experts and Ph.D holders working at many of the world's leading universities and technology organizations such as MIT, Cambridge, Pennsylvania, Maryland (USA), ETH Zurich (Switzerland), Monash (Australia), Sejong, Soongsil (Korea), International University (Vietnam), Google, Uber, DDE, SHB, AIOV, Momo.

The initial training session targets union and association officials, who are crucial to driving technology adoption among young people. Students who successfully complete the assessment and assignments will receive an electronic certificate from the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Dan Thuy