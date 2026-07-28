Gia Lai launches quantum center, unveils workforce training program

Gia Lai Province on July 28 launched the Quang Trung Quantum Decoding Center and announced a national quantum workforce training program as part of efforts to develop quantum technology talent in Central Vietnam and the Central Highlands.

Delegates and leaders perform the ceremony at the launch of the Quang Trung Quantum Decoding Center.

The event was part of the "Gia Lai Quantum Year 2026" series, which aims to develop and train a quantum technology workforce for Gia Lai Province and the Central and Central Highlands region.

Principal To Ba Lam of Quang Trung University said the center was established to expand access to quantum technology for school students, university students, lecturers, researchers, and science enthusiasts, while contributing to the development of a highly skilled workforce.

Delegates and guests visit the display models on quantum principles.

Quang Trung University will develop training programs integrating information technology, mathematics, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing. The university also plans to expand academic partnerships, nurture young talent, and strengthen connections with domestic and international experts.

The center is designed with inspiration from the wave-particle duality of light. It features exhibition areas for quantum components, a quantum discovery station, presentation and discussion spaces, an exhibition marking 100 years of quantum physics, and a photonic quantum chip simulation area.

Leaders of Gia Lai Province and scientists visit the launch models.

The exhibits are presented in a visual and interactive format, helping learners understand concepts such as photons, quantum superposition, quantum entanglement, the emergence of photons, and the differences between classical bits and quantum bits.

Vice Chairman Lam Hai Giang of the Gia Lai Provincial People's Committee described the center as a pioneering initiative that helps make abstract scientific and technological concepts more accessible and engaging. He urged the center to quickly finalize its organizational model and operating mechanism while strengthening its role in connecting the university with research institutes, higher education institutions, technology companies, and domestic and international organizations.

On the sidelines of the International Conference on Quantum and Semiconductor Technology for the Public in Gia Lai Province, the leader of the National Innovation Center stressed that Vietnam must establish a training roadmap and adopt breakthrough policies to advance quantum technology. He noted that this effort requires a long-term vision of 10 to 20 years, positioning Vietnam to build capacity and competitiveness in one of the world’s most transformative scientific fields.

By Ngoc Oai - Translated by Anh Quan