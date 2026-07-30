Rising subscription costs push users to trim digital services

As paid digital subscriptions multiply, many consumers are cutting overlapping services to reduce monthly costs while keeping the tools they us e most.

Employees of the Vietnam International Finance Center in Ho Chi Minh City, Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, use digital storage platforms and office applications for work. Photo: Hoang Hung

Paying for recurring digital subscriptions has become an integral part of modern life. However, as the list of subscribed services continues to grow, consumers are increasingly facing a reality in which accumulated monthly fees have become a significant financial burden.

Vietnam's digital content market is expanding rapidly. Thousands of digital products from cross-border entertainment platforms such as Netflix, YouTube Premium, and Spotify to cloud storage and artificial intelligence tools including ChatGPT, NotebookLM, and Genspark have become part of daily life. While the boom has given consumers more choices, it has also drawn them into a technology maze, forcing them to balance spending against actual value.

Currently, the digital services market has segmented users based on experience quality and usage intensity. For example, Netflix offers mobile packages ranging from VND74,000 to VND273,000 for 4K quality. YouTube Premium and digital music platforms like Spotify and Apple Music also offer tiered pricing from VND35,000 (students) to VND149,000 VND (families). Besides the major foreign players, domestic service providers like FPT Play, TV360, and MyTV are also competing by offering more diverse packages based on content, from the V Cine movie package at 30,000 VND to Standard and VIP packages ranging from VND60,000 to VND100,000. Services that support work and productivity, such as cloud storage and artificial intelligence (AI), have very wide price ranges. Once data, emails, and photos are "tied down" to the Google One or iCloud+ ecosystem, it's very difficult for users to revert to the free tier. At higher tiers, storage costs can skyrocket to VND1.8 million per month. For AI specifically, the difference is even greater, ranging from VND120,000 for personal support to VND6 million per month for intensive performance.

Digital lifestyle costs soar as users juggle multiple subscriptions

Tran Manh Hiep, founder of a well-known technology forum in Ho Chi Minh City, is an example of a user with an extensive portfolio of digital subscriptions, paying for numerous services offered by global technology companies to meet both work and entertainment needs. His largest expense is the Apple One package, which costs VND1.1 million per month, followed by Google's ecosystem at VND500,000 per month.

He also subscribes to Amazon Prime for about VND333,000 per month, along with specialized services including Tidal for music streaming (VND230,000 per month), Disney Plus for movies (VND356,000 per month), and Flickr for professional photo storage (about VND166,000 per month). In total, Hiep spends nearly VND2.7 million each month to maintain his digital lifestyle.

Nguyen Hoang Dung, an employee at GenZ Media Company, is another user willing to spend heavily on what he describes as virtual value. His subscriptions fall into three categories including cloud storage, work software, and entertainment. Cloud storage alone including iCloud, Google One, and Microsoft OneDrive costs him nearly VND1 million per month. He also pays for ChatGPT at VND522,000 per month, in addition to annual fees for several other software services. Altogether, the male employee spends more than VND2.5 million each month on digital services.

Consumers cut costs by dropping overlapping digital subscriptions

The experiences of Hiep and Dung highlight the importance of restructuring subscriptions and eliminating overlap. Hiep said he decided to cancel two Apple and Google services because "although Apple One and Google offer convenience, their monthly fees are too high and many of their features overlap with services I already use."

By cutting those subscriptions, Hiep reduced costs while still meeting his needs through the remaining platforms. He chose to keep specialized services such as Tidal for high-quality music streaming and Flickr for storing original photos. His decision reflects a growing trend among savvy users to prioritize services that offer distinct value rather than all-in-one packages that provide many features but excel at none.

Another lesson many users have learned after accumulating numerous digital subscriptions is the waste created by excessive cloud storage. Maintaining three cloud platforms simultaneously provides a combined storage capacity of up to 8TB, leaving data scattered and difficult to manage. Consolidating files onto one or two primary platforms could reduce cloud storage costs by at least 50 percent.

As a result, experienced users warn against subscribing to services on impulse. As the subscription economy continues to expand, they say consumers should regularly review their bank statements and be willing to eliminate overlapping digital services to keep recurring costs under control.

By Ba Tan - Translated by Anh Quan