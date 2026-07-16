Vietnam, Singapore plan advanced manufacturing center

The Ministry of Science and Technology has pledged support for establishing a national advanced manufacturing research center with Singapore's A*STAR and Becamex to accelerate industrial innovation and technology commercialization.

Science and Technology Minister Vu Hai Quan said the ministry will support investment in establishing the Vietnam Advanced Manufacturing Research Center (VAMRC) and create a collaborative platform where businesses and universities can jointly conduct research, test technologies, and develop new products.

Science and Technology Minister Vu Hai Quan and participants at the meeting (Photo: The Ministry of Science and Technology)

Speaking at a meeting in Hanoi on July 15 with Singapore Ambassador to Vietnam Rajpal Singh, representatives of Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), and Becamex Corporation, Science and Technology Minister Vu Hai Quan discussed a proposal to establish VAMRC.

The center is envisioned as a platform connecting businesses, universities, research institutes, and technology solution providers in advanced manufacturing. It will receive manufacturing challenges from companies and organize the development, testing, and validation of technologies before they are deployed on production lines.

The model is intended to help companies evaluate the effectiveness of new technologies while reducing the risks and costs associated with large-scale investment.

Priority research areas are expected to include automation, robotics, artificial intelligence for manufacturing, factory digital transformation, green manufacturing, and supply chain resilience. VAMRC also plans to develop shared laboratories and research facilities that can be used by foreign-invested enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, and universities for research, prototyping, technology testing, and new product development.

For existing factories, the center will support companies in upgrading equipment, optimizing production processes, and improving productivity without replacing entire production lines.

Drawing on A*STAR's experience, participants said the initial phase will require investment in facilities, equipment, core personnel, and early-stage research programs. Participating companies will also contribute funding, personnel, and real manufacturing challenges to ensure research outcomes align with market demand.

As VAMRC builds its capabilities and demonstrates practical applications, revenue from industry projects and competitively awarded research programs is expected to gradually increase, providing a sustainable operating model.

At the meeting, Science and Technology Minister Vu Hai Quan welcomed the initiative and reaffirmed that the Ministry of Science and Technology will work alongside Becamex and A*STAR throughout the investment and development process.

Science and Technology Minister Vu Hai Quan speaks at the meeting (Photo: The Ministry of Science and Technology)

The ministry will consider supporting VAMRC as a nationally funded shared research center. The facility will enable foreign-invested enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, and universities to collaborate on research, technology testing, and the development of new technology products.

The Science and Technology Minister also urged Becamex and A*STAR to finalize a detailed proposal for the center, clearly defining its objectives, priority research areas, governance model, investment requirements, financing mechanism, and the responsibilities of each partner.

Based on the proposal, the ministry will work with relevant agencies to determine appropriate forms of support. It will also consider workforce development programs to train engineers and specialists for research, testing, and technology transfer activities at VAMRC.

The center is expected to become a new model of cooperation among the government, research institutes, universities, and businesses, while serving as a tangible outcome of science and technology cooperation between Vietnam and Singapore following Party General Secretary and State President To Lam's state visit to Singapore in late May.

By Tran Binh - Translated by Anh Quan