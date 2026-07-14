100-day drive launched to remove digital bottlenecks

A 100-day action plan has been launched aimed at removing long-standing bottlenecks in digital transformation across the country's political system.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, Head of the Central Steering Committee for Science and Technology Development, Innovation and Digital Transformation, chairs the thematic session on digital transformation in the political system on June 25, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The plan requires ministries, agencies and local authorities to deliver measurable outcomes by the end of November.

Issued by the Central Steering Committee for Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation on July 11, the plan targets obstacles in ten areas, including legal frameworks, digital infrastructure, data, digital platforms, online public services, the digital economy, digital society, human resources, public investment disbursement and implementation discipline.

Running from July 10 to November 30, the campaign covers agencies under the Party agencies, National Assembly, Government and Vietnam Fatherland Front, as well as the Supreme People's Court, Supreme People's Procuracy, State Audit Office and local governments.

The plan seeks to accelerate the shift to data-driven governance by reducing paperwork, streamlining administrative procedures and expanding the use of shared digital platforms and integrated data across government agencies while strengthening cybersecurity.

It also sets clear requirements on responsibilities, timelines and expected outcomes for every assigned task.Unlike previous implementation plans, agencies will only be considered to have completed assigned tasks when digital systems are operational, populated with data and used in practice.

Draft policies or unfinished systems will not qualify as completed deliverables.Key priorities include completing the legal framework for digital transformation, integrating national databases, strengthening cybersecurity and improving digital public services. The plan also calls for a secure shared network across the political system and upgrades to the National Public Service Portal.

The roadmap also includes connecting government information systems through single sign-on using VNeID, restructuring the remaining 80 online administrative procedures, developing digital health and education platforms, piloting a centralised e-commerce database and expanding digital engagement platforms for citizens.

Progress will be monitored weekly and monthly through the Party's online resolution tracking system.

The Office of the Party Central Committee will publish monthly lists of delayed tasks and responsible agencies, while performance assessments for organisations and officials will increasingly be linked to data-based KPIs and OKRs.

VNA