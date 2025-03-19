Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC civil servants receive training of AI skills

SGGP

The Department of Science and Technology of Ho Chi Minh City and the Department of Home Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City have co-organized a program to train artificial intelligence (AI) for civil servants in the city in 2025. 

img-6514-2953-8931.jpg
Civil servants participate in the program

The program will continuously be held starting in 2025 with the first class opening on March 22 in the Banking University of HCMC. The program aligns with the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on enhancing digital transformation, improving the quality of civil servants, and implementing policies to merge and streamline the state administrative apparatus.

The training programs provide a comprehensive understanding of AI tools and their integration into routine workflows. This practical application aims to improve efficiency, expedite processes, and ultimately, enhance service provision to citizens. This focus on skill development is a crucial strategic step in modernizing public administration, building smart cities, and creating a workforce of highly competent civil servants, primed for success in the digital age.

By Ba Tan - Translated by Anh Quan

