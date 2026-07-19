Science/technology

Vietnam to host International AI Olympiad for first time

SGGP

The 2027 International Artificial Intelligence Olympiad (IAIO) will take place in Da Nang from February 25 to March 2, 2027, and is expected to attract around 300 contestants from more than 40 countries and territories.

add-3495-8552.jpg
At the launching event (Photo: SGGP)

This will mark the first time Vietnam hosts an international Olympiad dedicated to artificial intelligence, representing a significant milestone in the country's global integration efforts and enhancing Vietnam's standing within the global AI ecosystem.

The National Innovation Center (NIC) under the Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with Meta, AI for Vietnam, and other partners, launched the Vietnam Innovation Challenge (VAIC) 2026 and the 2027 International Artificial Intelligence Olympiad in Hanoi on July 17.

VAIC 2026 focuses on eight key themes, including healthcare, education and training, disaster prevention and response, innovation, productivity enhancement for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), smart government, agriculture, and finance and banking.

The competition has attracted nearly 2,500 registrations from more than 300 teams, including international contestants, highlighting the global reach of Vietnam's innovation ecosystem.

The VAIC 2026 Grand Final is scheduled to take place in Hanoi from July 17 to 19. It will feature a large-scale core AI application development competition, in which finalists will compete continuously over 48 hours.

The judging panel will comprise more than 200 technology experts from organizations including Meta, FPT, SHB, McKinsey, and AI Singapore, along with government and industry specialists responsible for evaluating the competing solutions.

bam-nut-17842647836431573922576-4970-5023.jpg
The National Innovation Center (NIC) under the Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with Meta, AI for Vietnam, and other partners, launch the Vietnam Innovation Challenge (VAIC) 2026 and the 2027 International Artificial Intelligence Olympiad in Hanoi on July 17. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Vu Quoc Huy, Director of the National Innovation Center (NIC), the VAIC has been held annually since 2022. The program has been recognized by the White House as a flagship initiative in technology and innovation cooperation between Vietnam and the United States.

He noted that many countries are prioritizing substantial investment in artificial intelligence (AI), including computing infrastructure and high-quality human resources, viewing these as critical to enhancing national competitiveness and strengthening their position in the global value chain. For Vietnam, this presents both a challenge and an opportunity to accelerate development, narrow the development gap, and advance through science, technology, and innovation.

According to the Economic Counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Vietnam, Benjamin Embury, science and technology remain a key pillar of the Vietnam–U.S. Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He said that a global network of experts will help young Vietnamese talent integrate more deeply into the global AI ecosystem. He added that the United States looks forward to continuing its partnership with Vietnam to foster innovation, expand opportunities, and develop people-centered technologies that contribute to shared prosperity.

By Luu Thuy – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

2027 International Artificial Intelligence Olympiad (IAIO) Vietnam Innovation Challenge (VAIC) National Innovation Center (NIC)

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn