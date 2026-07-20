Int’l scientists gather at 2nd advanced school on topological quantum matters

More than 30 scientists, young researchers, PhD students and postdoctoral researchers from 12 countries are attending the second Advanced School on Topological Quantum Matters, which opened in Gia Lai province on July 20.

Jointly organised by the Rencontres du Vietnam (Meeting Vietnam) association and the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE), the five-day event features lectures by leading professors and scientists in quantum physics and materials science, providing participants with a solid theoretical foundation.

Prof. Tran Thanh Van, President of Rencontres du Vietnam, and his wife (Photo: ICISE)

They are also updated on the latest research advances in quantum topological materials.

According to the organisers, the program aims to advance scientific knowledge and strengthen the region’s capacity for quantum research, thus contributing to the global development of quantum science and technology.

The school also seeks to foster an open, collaborative and inclusive learning environment where participants can deepen their expertise while expanding international scientific networks.

Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Lam Hai Giang said the selection of quantum topological materials as the theme reflected a forward-looking vision towards one of the frontier fields of modern science.

Basic research conducted today could lay the foundation for future technologies, ranging from quantum computing and quantum communications to smart materials and devices, Vice Chairman Lam Hai Giang said, stressing that investment in basic science is therefore also an investment in the future development of every country.

The school serves as a venue for in-depth lectures and a forum connecting scientists, nurturing new research ideas and building long-term partnerships, he said.

In his remarks, Prof. Tran Thanh Van, President of Rencontres du Vietnam, welcomed the Vietnamese Government for identifying quantum science as one of the national strategic priorities, and supporting the development of a quantum science centre at ICISE as one of the country’s 10 strategic scientific initiatives. The center will provide an important foundation for Vietnam to participate more deeply in the global quantum research network, he said.

ICISE aims to build a dynamic international scientific cooperation network connecting Vietnam with the world, particularly colleagues in the Asia-Pacific region, and develop the center into a ‘Maison des Rencontres’ – a house for meetings where young scientists can meet leading researchers, exchange ideas, learn new research methods and expand the horizons of knowledge together, Prof. Tran Thanh Van said.

As part of the programme, ICISE will host a public science talk by Prof. Dam Thanh Son from the University of Chicago, on July 23. The event aims to inspire scientific curiosity and research among gifted physics and mathematics students in Gia Lai. The talk will be held in person at ICISE and livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube.

VNA