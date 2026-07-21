Science/technology

HCMC to complete 1st recruitment drive for top science, technology experts in Q3

Ho Chi Minh City plans to complete the first phase of its recruitment drive for chief architects and leading experts in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation in the third quarter of 2026.

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A corner of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

Under a directive issued by Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong on July 20, specifically, the municipal Department of Science and Technology will coordinate with the Department of Home Affairs and relevant agencies to guide units in identifying their recruitment needs, receive applications, and organize the first recruitment round. The city has also required all recruitment demands to be publicly announced to ensure a transparent, objective and regulation-compliant selection process.

The move is part of the city’s implementation of Government Decree No. 231/2025/ND-CP on the recruitment and employment of chief architects in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation, as well as Decree No. 249/2025/ND-CP, which establishes mechanisms and policies to attract experts in these strategic fields.

Municipal departments, agencies and local administrations are tasked with proactively reviewing their development priorities and identifying demand for highly qualified personnel. They are encouraged to actively identify, recruit and attract chief architects, scientists and technology experts capable of leading key projects.

The city will place particular emphasis on strengthening connections with overseas Vietnamese professionals and international experts with advanced expertise, encouraging them to participate in major scientific, technological and digital transformation initiatives. Priority will be given to high-quality talent in strategic and core technologies, as well as emerging sectors expected to create new drivers of economic growth.

The latest recruitment campaign follows a broader talent attraction plan unveiled by the municipal People's Committee in early June. Under the plan, Ho Chi Minh City seeks to recruit leading experts, scientists, chief architects and individuals with exceptional talent to take charge of major science and technology programs, innovation initiatives, urban infrastructure projects, and the formulation of socio-economic development strategies and policies.

To strengthen its competitiveness in attracting global talent, the city has introduced a comprehensive package of incentives, including housing assistance, transportation support, streamlined immigration and work permit procedures, improved research facilities, and favorable working conditions.

Experts, scientists and other exceptional talents will receive an initial financial package immediately after their employment contracts take effect. Monthly remuneration will be determined according to professional qualifications and the position held, with salary levels designed to remain competitive in the high-skilled labor market.

In parallel, the city is stepping up investment in scientific infrastructure by upgrading specialized laboratories and establishing preferential mechanisms that allow chief architects, scientists, experts and other outstanding talents to access laboratories, databases and public libraries free of charge to support their research and professional activities.

Vietnamplus

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