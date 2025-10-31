Journalists must stay steadfast, courageous in fighting corruption: PM

The Vietnam News Agency secured a B Prize for the special Mega Story on combating land wastefulness - streamlining the apparatus by the team Vo Manh Hung, Nguyen Hoai Nam, and Doan Minh Anh, published on the VietnamPlus e-newspaper.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the 5th National Press Awards on combating corruption, wastefulness, and negative phenomena 2024–2025 in Hanoi on October 30, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the 5th National Press Awards on combating corruption, wastefulness, and negative phenomena 2024–2025 in Hanoi on October 30, calling on journalists to remain vigilant, courageous, and steadfast in this fight.

Organized by the Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee in coordination with the Vietnam Journalists Association and Vietnam Television, the award marks the 95th traditional day of the VFF (November 18, 1930 – 2025).

PM Pham Minh Chinh recalled President Ho Chi Minh’s warning that "Embezzlement, wastefulness, and bureaucracy are the enemy of the people,” describing them as an “internal invader.” He said that guided by this principle, the Party and State have led a resolute, coordinated fight campaign against corruption, wastefulness, and misconduct, applying the principle of “no forbidden zones” and “no exceptions,” achieving significant and comprehensive results, with great contributions by media agencies and journalists nationwide.

Vietnam’s revolutionary press has always been at the forefront of the fight against corruption, wastefulness, and negative phenomena, he said.

Behind every article and investigative report lies relentless creativity, wholehearted dedication, courage, and intellect of journalists, he said, stressing that they illuminate the light of justice and truth, helping authorities investigate and resolve serious cases of corruption and wastefulness.

With five editions, the award has increasingly affirmed its prestige and far-reaching impact, he noted.

Many works highlight role models, while many others clearly demonstrate the critical roles of the VFF and political and social organizations, and the active participation of the public in this fight.

The leader praised the organizations that successfully held this press award, while congratulating 44 authors and groups of authors whose works were honored at the ceremony.

In the new era, the Party and State continue to regard the fight as a key task that is both urgent and long-term, serving as a vital foundation for promoting the country’s rapid and sustainable development, he noted, adding this fight requires the continued participation of the entire political system and the public, especially the press, journalists, the VFF, and political and social organisations.

The PM urged the press to uphold its role and emphasized the need to build a contingent of journalists who take the lead in this combat.

He asked Party Committees and authorities at all levels to promptly implement the Party and State’s policies and guidelines, strengthen coordination, and support journalists and those who courageously speak out against corruption, wastefulness, and other negative practices.

The Government leader asked for innovation to enhance the award's influence, inspire and motivate journalists to fully show their creativity and dedication, and thereby contribute to building a professional, humane, and modern revolutionary press.

By July 31, 2025, the organizers had received 1,110 entries across four categories - print, online, radio, and television from 90 central and local press agencies.

At the ceremony, four works received A Prizes, 10 won B Prizes, 12 took C Prizes, and 18 earned consolation awards.

The Vietnam News Agency secured a B Prize for the special Mega Story on combating land wastefulness - streamlining the apparatus by the team Vo Manh Hung, Nguyen Hoai Nam, and Doan Minh Anh, published on the VietnamPlus e-newspaper.

