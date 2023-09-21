Japanese Crown Prince visits Uncle Ho's stilt house, fish pond

|
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and Japanese Crown Prince Akishino, Princess Kiko feed fish in a pond in the gardens of the presidential palace. (Photo: SGGP)
This morning, after the talks at the Presidential Palace, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko visited Uncle Ho's stilt house and fish pond in the President Ho Chi Minh Monument Area at the Presidential Palace, where President Ho Chi Minh lived and worked the longest time during his revolutionary life.
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and Japanese Crown Prince Akishino, Princess Kiko and delegates walk in the relic site. (Photo: SGGP)
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and Japanese Crown Prince Akishino, Princess Kiko and delegates at Uncle Ho's fish pond. (Photo: SGGP)
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and Japanese Crown Prince Akishino, Princess Kiko and other delegates listen to a tour guide of the relic site’s introduction of the stilt house. (Photo: SGGP)
Japanese Crown Prince Akishino writes on a book at Uncle Ho's stilt house. (Photo: SGGP)