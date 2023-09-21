Japanese Crown Prince visits Uncle Ho's stilt house, fish pond

After the talks at the Presidential Palace, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko visited Uncle Ho's stilt house and fish pond.

This morning, after the talks at the Presidential Palace, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko visited Uncle Ho's stilt house and fish pond in the President Ho Chi Minh Monument Area at the Presidential Palace, where President Ho Chi Minh lived and worked the longest time during his revolutionary life.