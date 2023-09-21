Vietnam’s Vice President receives Japanese Crown Prince Akishino

This morning, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan chaired a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace and held talks with Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko on an official visit to Vietnam.

Before the official welcoming ceremony, Crown Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko laid flowers at Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum.

This is the first official foreign visit of the Japanese Royal Family after 6 years since 2017 and it is also Crown Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko’s first official foreign visit after the Covid-19 epidemic.

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan presents flowers to Crown Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko

After the official welcoming ceremony, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and Crown Prince Akishino held talks at the Presidential Palace.

Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko arrived in Hanoi for an official visit while the two countries’ Vietnam-Japan Extensive Strategic Partnership has been developing strongly in many fields and the visit is taking place when the two countries mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Japan is one of Vietnam's most important and long-term partners. For more than 35 years of innovation and 50 years since the two countries established diplomatic relations, Japan has always supported and accompanied Vietnam in the process of international integration and economic development. In particular, in recent years, the ‘Extensive Strategic Partnership for Asia's Peace and Prosperity’ relationship between the two countries has achieved many strong and comprehensive developments.

Currently, Japan is the largest official development aid donor, the second largest labor cooperation partner, the third largest investor and tourism partner, and the fourth largest trade partner of Japan. Vietnam.

The two countries’ political, diplomatic, security, defense, economic, education and training relations are increasingly strengthened. Cultural activities, people-to-people exchanges, and increasingly close local cooperation are more sustainable and they are paving the way to promote an increasingly trusting relationship between the two countries.

The extensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Japan has recently developed strongly and comprehensively, with a high level of political trust. High-level exchanges and contacts at all levels and channels took place vibrantly. Senior leaders of the two countries maintain regular visits and contacts at international and regional forums.

The visit is expected to contribute to the mutual understanding of the two countries' people about the achievements of Vietnam - Japan cooperation over the past 50 years, creating a solid basis to further promote local cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.