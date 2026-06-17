Ho Chi Minh City

Japanese company seeks to expand investment in Ho Chi Minh City

SGGPO

Japanese firm Sumitomo Forestry plans to expand its investment in Ho Chi Minh City through environmentally friendly real estate projects, biofuel production and elderly care services.

As of June 17, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc met with Kamibayashiyama Masao, General Director of Sumitomo Forestry Vietnam to discuss the company's future investment plans in the city.

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Overview of the meeting between Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and Kamibayashiyama Masao, General Director of Sumitomo Forestry Vietnam. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

During the meeting, the General Director of Sumitomo Forestry Vietnam introduced the Japanese group's operations and highlighted its presence in Vietnam since 2010. Sumitomo Forestry's core businesses span forest management, timber distribution, wood construction and renewable energy development.

He outlined three key areas of proposed cooperation in Ho Chi Minh City. These include the development of environmentally friendly real estate projects, research and production of bioethanol fuel from cashew fruit as part of net-zero emissions efforts, and the transfer of advanced elderly care and healthcare service models.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc praised the company's capabilities and investment orientations, particularly its focus on green economic sectors.

He also welcomed Sumitomo Forestry's plans to develop nursing home services and train healthcare workers, noting the growing importance of elderly care as Vietnam's population ages rapidly.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City authorities are committed to supporting the company's projects by facilitating administrative procedures and providing favorable policy conditions for investment.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Japanese firm Sumitomo Forestry Sumitomo Forestry green economy eco-friendly real estate bioethanol renewable energy elderly care healthcare services Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc Vietnam-Japan cooperation.

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