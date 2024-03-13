Japan provides non-refundable aid for four projects

A ceremony to sign a non-refundable aid contract of the Japanese Government worth over US$230,688 for four projects under the Grassroots Grant Program (GGP) took place yesterday.

The signing ceremony was organized at the Consulate General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City.

Japanese Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Ono Masuo (left) signs the aid contract. (Photo: VNA)

Accordingly, the aid will be invested into the rice milling systems for Vung Liem District of Vinh Long Province worth US$81,463; electroencephalogram (EEG) machine for Khanh Hoa Provincial Psychiatric Hospital worth US$27,610; traditional medicine and rehabilitation equipment for Tinh Bien Town Medical Center in An Giang Province worth US$51,881 and a digestive endoscopy system for the Medical Center of Hoa Binh District, Bac Lieu Province worth US$69,734.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Japanese Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Ono Masuo said that Japan is Vietnam's biggest donor in cooperation and implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects, notably expressway projects.

The Japanese Consul General hoped that localities would continue to contact with the Consulate General of Japan for projects that bring benefits and contribute to improving the quality of life for residents in the coming time.

By Thanh Hang- Translated by Huyen Huong