Italy, France to present magnificent fireworks displays at DIFF final

The final night of the 2023 Da Nang International Firework Festival (DIFF) themed “The World without Distance" between Italian and French teams will take place on July 8.

Getting inspired by love and arts, teams Martarello S.R.L from Italy and Arteventia from France will once again light up Da Nang City’s sky with magnificent fireworks displays that are expected to connect people from all over the world.

The two teams are urgently completing the final steps to prepare for their performances. The Italian team will perform first, and the French team's display will close the DIFF 2023.

The 20 minutes and 33 seconds performance entitled “Light up with love” will bring melodies and feelings of love to the audience as well as highlight the festival’s theme, “The World Without Distance", Mr. Edouard Gregoire, head of the Arteventia from France said.

The Italian team, Martarello will present a fireworks display titled “The power of art” that will run for 20 minutes and 47 seconds.

According to Damiano Baraldo, head of the Martarello team, the group was inspired by the art exhibition of Italian artist Josè Angelino called "Gli Equilibri Fluidi" (Fluid balance) which was taking place in Rome. The artist can create a dance with lighting techniques in an environment featuring a combination of classic and modern art to attract the audience.

"We want to bring arts to DIFF, strengthen connections, and shorten the distance between people through our performance. We also aim to create a harmonious intersection between classicism and modernity, darkness and light,” Mr. Damiano Baraldo said.

Ms Nadia Wong Abdullah, CEO of the Global 2000 company that is responsible for providing support to teams in the competition said that the fireworks factory has upgraded and improved technologies to create new effects to draw attention from the audience. In addition, the participating teams must combine ideas and technology to create outstanding performances.