Australian, Italian teams get ready for spectacular firework displays at DIFF

The third night of the 2023 Da Nang International Firework Festival (DIFF) themed “Conquering Dreams” between Italian and Australian teams will take place on June 17.

The team of Howard & Sons Pyrotechnics, an Australian manufactures fireworks and pyrotechnic effects, and the team of Martarello S.R.L from Italy are urgently completing the final steps to prepare for their performances.

The Italian team promised to perform a sparkling show featuring lighting effects and the latest techniques.

This year’s event themed “The World without Distance" is an opportunity for participating teams to connect with each other despite differences in language, skin color, and ethnicity, said Mr. Damiano Baraldo, head of the Italian pyrotechnic team.

Meanwhile, the Australian team did not reveal their performance to surprise audiences.

Italia is a strong team that won second place at the competitions in 2017 and 2018. They bring new products this year. However, the Australian team has also a “secret weapon” for a spectacular performance, said head of the Australian team, Christian Anthony Howard.

Fireworks festivals feature the own unique characteristics of the host countries in accordance with their traditions. The Australian team could create beautiful color explosions in water or in the sky, he added.