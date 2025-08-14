Hanoi provides additional buses, tours to exhibition marking 80th National Day

The exhibition titled “Achievements of the Nation in Celebration of the 80th anniversary of the National Day” will be held at the National Exhibition Center in Dong Anh District, Hanoi, from August 28 to September 5.

The event will be open daily with free admission, and is expected to serve as a key cultural and political highlight during the National Day holiday on September 2 and draw both residents and visitors during the holiday period.

Held under the theme “80 Years of the Journey Toward Independence, Freedom and Happiness,” the nine-day exhibition will spotlight Vietnam’s most notable achievements across a wide array of sectors, including industry and technology, trade and investment, agriculture and rural development, national defense, diplomacy, healthcare, education, culture, sports, and tourism.

The exhibition space offers an immersive cultural experience, vividly reflecting Vietnam’s rich heritage and diversity. It will feature representations of traditional customs, the cultural identities of all 54 ethnic groups, iconic regional specialties from the country’s three main regions, and models of Vietnam’s most distinctive architectural landmarks.

The Hanoi Traffic Management and Operation Center will deploy 20 additional bus trips to the exhibition.

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) has called on travel agencies to develop tours to the exhibition and promote the event to both domestic and international visitors.

To better serve increased travel demand, the Hanoi Traffic Management and Operation Center will deploy 20 additional bus trips from six key routes, including the city center, major gateways, and Noi Bai Airport, to the National Exhibition Center. These additional buses will be marked with signs reading “Vietnam Exhibition Center” to facilitate easy recognition for passengers.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh