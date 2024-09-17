Italian Film Festival 2024 to take place in Hanoi

The Italian Film Festival 2024 will be held in Hanoi in late September, with Vietnamese audiences being offered a chance to delve into the rich history of contemporary Italian movies.

During the function, local film lovers will be able to gain a contemporary perspective on Italian cinema and culture through six of the most recent and well-known movies produced by Italian filmmakers, all of which have won many prestigious awards in Europe and around the world, reported Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).

Contemporary works that delve into topics like family life, love, and Italy include movies such as Io Capitano (Director Matteo Garron), Palazzina Laf (Director Michele Riondino), Zamora (Director Neri Marcorè), Quell'estate con Irène (Director Carlo Sironi), Rapito (Director Marco Bellocchio), La Chimera (Director Alice Rohrwacher).

All movies are scheduled to be shown at 7:30 p.m. between September 23 and September 28 and will be screened in Italian with both Vietnamese and English subtitles.

Free tickets are available via the fan page of the Italian Film Festival 2024.

Furthermore, on September 25 a talk show themed "Bringing films to international festivals: Why? and How?" will be organized at the Italian promotional and cultural center Casa Italia at 18 Le Phung Hieu Street in Hanoi.

The talk show will feature four key speakers who have played significant roles in raising Vietnamese cinema's profile on the international stage, including director Ha Le Diem, director Nguyen Le Hoang Viet, film critic and journalist Le Hong Lam, and director Antonio Termenini who is working as the artistic director of the Asian Film Festival in Rome and the Italian Film Festival in Hanoi.

The event aims to provide young Vietnamese filmmakers with valuable insights and practical advice about "Why and How you can bring your work to domestic and global film festivals."

The Italian Film Festival 2024 is being arranged by the Embassy of Italy in Hanoi, in collaboration with Rome’s Asian Film Festival, aiming to offer Vietnamese audiences a glimpse into Italy's contemporary cinema.

Vietnamplus