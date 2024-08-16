International Travel Expo HCMC 2024 to take place in September

International Travel Expo HCMC 2024 (ITE HCMC 2024) under the theme "Responsible Travel - Creating Future" will take place at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in District 7 from September 5 to 7.

Illustrative photo (Photo: SGGP)

So far, the travel show has attracted more than 450 local and foreign travel agents, carriers, hotels, resorts, 200 international buyers from 33 countries and territories, and 40 domestic and global press agencies from 10 nations around the world, the HCMC Department of Tourism said at a press conference held in the city on August 15.

US-based multinational news channel CNN is expected to send a working team to attend the event and provide information about ITE HCMC 2024 on its Marketplace Asia.

Starting in 2005, the ITE has become one of the leading travel events in Vietnam and the region with expanded scale and diversified activities, such as exhibitions, meetings between buyers and sellers and others, and promotional programs.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh