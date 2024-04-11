18th International Travel Expo HCMC to take place in September

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism in coordination with the HCMC Department of Tourism on April 11 held a press conference on the 18th International Travel Expo HCMC - ITE HCMC 2024.

At the press conference on the 18th International Travel Expo HCMC - ITE HCMC 2024 (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the ITE HCMC 2024 under the theme "Responsible Travel - Creating Future", is scheduled to take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in District 7 from September 5 to 7.

Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Tourism Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu said that the event will focus on implementing media promotion activities in key markets, offering solutions and initiatives to provide opportunities for enhancing competitiveness and developing sustainable tourism development.

ITE HCMC 2024 is expected to be a forum to share many practical solutions and breakthrough initiatives, making an important contribution to to raising awareness and commitment of the community to sustainable tourism, affirming the brand of the leading prestigious fair in the region, she added.

The event will attract visitors through promotional and communication activities to key and potential tourism markets of Vietnam, such as Northeast Asia, Western Europe, North America, South America, Southeast Asia, the Pacific region, as well as emerging markets like India, Pakistan, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, and others.

ITE HCMC 2024 will be held both online and in person. Virtual booths in 2D adding interactive elements such as live chat support, email support, and schedule appointments will provide information and images of products and services of exhibitors to international buyers and partners.

ITE HCMC 2024 is expected to attract more than 500 local and foreign travel agents, carriers, hotels, resorts, and representatives from tourism promotion agencies, create 10,000 trade appointments, and bring business opportunities, direct exchanges and contact between Vietnamese and foreign enterprises.

Starting in 2005, the ITE has become one of the leading travel events in Vietnam and the region with expanded scale and diversified activities, such as exhibitions, meetings between Buyers and Sellers and others, and promotional programs.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh