QR payment service between Vietnam, China expanded

On April 3, the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS), in coordination with Vietcombank and Ant International, announced the expansion of QR payment services between Vietnam and China.

Tourists experience using Alipay to scan QR codes for payments in Vietnam

The move comes as the number of Chinese tourists traveling to Vietnam continues to increase, underscoring the need to enhance payment convenience and promote seamless digital transactions for international visitors.

Accordingly, Chinese tourists can use the Alipay e-wallet to scan the VIETQR Global code and make payments at merchant points within NAPAS’s nationwide network. Transactions are processed through the connection between NAPAS and Ant International, combined with Vietcombank’s clearing system, enabling direct payments between the Chinese yuan and the Vietnamese dong.

Mr. Nguyen Quang Minh, General Director of NAPAS, stated that directly connecting with the payment ecosystem of over 1 billion users in China is a significant milestone, providing tourists with a familiar experience while also creating growth opportunities for domestic businesses.

NAPAS announced that it will soon implement reverse payment functionality, allowing Vietnamese users to scan Alipay QR codes when traveling in China. Currently, the system has established bilateral QR payment connections with Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and China and continues to expand to other markets in the region.

By Nhung Nguyen - Translated by Kim Khanh