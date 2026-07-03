Inspiring stories of compassion, hard work define modern identity of HCMC

Local residents across HCMC express profound pride and unwavering commitment to driving sustainable urban development, fostering community unity, and honoring the monumental legacy of their beloved city.

For Venerable Danh Lung, Deputy Head of the Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in HCMC and the figure in charge of the Khmer Theravada sect at Candaransi Pagoda, the profound power of unity is paramount. “I’m incredibly honored to live, practice my faith, and directly witness the city’s development,” he said.

According to the Venerable, HCMC’s formidable strength over the past 50 years consistently stems from great national unity. “When everyone is of one mind, the city organically gains extra momentum to overcome grueling hardships,” he noted.

He expects compatriots across all ethnic groups will vigorously promote this unity. Armed with this spirit, he firmly believes citizens will successfully execute the crucial tasks outlined by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, significantly contributing to the green transition.

Le Huu Phu in Binh Thanh Ward shared that embracing urban change is essential. “Born and raised here in HCMC, I’m fortunate to witness every developmental step over the past 50 years,” he shared. From challenging post-liberation days to today’s dynamic metropolis, each transformation makes him prouder. Crucial infrastructure expansions and beautification projects like the Xuyen Tam Canal renovation are unlocking high expectations for a greener environment.

“My family is affected by the canal project, but we’re ready to hand over all our premises. We understand every shared sacrifice today will organically forge a civilized city tomorrow,” he explained. Countless citizens enthusiastically support local authorities to secure shared benefits. In the end, Mr. Phu truly hopes these pivotal works finish early to elevate everyday living standards.

For Vien Nu, an ethnic Hoa citizen residing in An Dong Ward, the city’s deep affection has been a true lifeline. “My family falls into a highly disadvantaged category, and our house had agonizingly deteriorated,” she recalled. During the momentous 50th anniversary of the city bearing Uncle Ho’s name, the locality proactively provided financial support to carefully repair her humble abode.

“Ever since we secured this spacious house, everyone has been incredibly happy, and the kids promised to study hard to robustly contribute to the city,” she noted. What touched her even more profoundly was that her grandchildren received the prestigious Nguyen Huu Tho scholarship, shedding the tiring burden of educational expenses.

Having lived right here in HCMC for exactly 77 years, she’s always felt this immense care, genuinely hoping the city permanently retains such deep affection for highly disadvantaged families.

Pham Thi Hieu, a dedicated factory worker in Thuan An Ward, expressed that everyday diligence is her way of giving back. Having traveled from the Central region to establish her career here in HCMC, she’s been profoundly attached here for over 15 years. During the city’s 50th-anniversary commemorations, she felt immensely proud to pitch her small contribution toward its robust development.

“Being a simple worker, I firmly believe I should continuously upgrade my technical skills to secure a stable life,” she noted. She feels everyone flawlessly executing their portion acts as a mighty contribution to the overall development. She also hopes her specific area will receive massive investments for extra schools and spacious roads so citizens, especially workers’ children, possess vastly superior living conditions.

As stated by Secretary Nguyen Thuy Bao Tran of the Binh Loi Trung Ward Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, youthful energy is highly essential. “Born and raised straight out of HCMC, I’m perpetually proud when I witness the sprawling city persistently developing while flawlessly retaining its traditional affectionate nature,” she explained.

This profound pride is being determinedly transformed into highly specific actions. Union members are relentlessly striving to study, innovate, and proactively participate in community-driven activities. Being honored as an exemplary “Advanced Youth,” she’s deeply aware of the vast responsibilities tied to a cadre and feels that this perfectly demonstrates their full love toward the city bearing Uncle Ho’s name.

Meanwhile, for Banh Dai Nhan of Ngai Giao Commune, regional integration brings tremendous hope. “Immersed in the vibrant atmosphere commemorating the 50th anniversary of receiving the great honor of bearing President Ho Chi Minh’s name, I feel immensely proud when my hometown smoothly becomes an integral part of HCMC,” he noted.

Being a citizen organically makes young folks harbor exponential expectations for a brand-new developmental trajectory. He sincerely hopes the traffic infrastructure will receive synchronous investments. Alongside that, he expects the quality of education and public services to be significantly elevated.

“I genuinely expect that more enterprises will arrive with their investments, forging extra jobs so young folks possess more opportunities with their career advancement,” he shared. As ever, when there’s stable employment, overarching livelihoods rapidly become prosperous.

For Bui Thi Phuong from Con Dao Special Zone, the city’s commitments resonate deeply. “Watching the broadcast of the 50th-anniversary ceremony of the city receiving President Ho Chi Minh’s name, we’re immensely proud,” she recalled. It appears State President To Lam’s messages regarding building a sustainably modern, humane city mirror local aspirations perfectly.

After executing the two-tier local government model, Con Dao received considerable investment from HCMC, triggering positive changes across healthcare, education, and electrical infrastructure. “We’re aware local authorities are focusing massive resources to drastically improve water quality and get the ball rolling on a brand-new waste treatment plant,” she noted.

Locals here, therefore, expect these pivotal projects to finish early, elevating everyday living environments across their beloved hometown.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam