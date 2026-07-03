People from HCMC say the city gave them opportunities to grow

From lifelong residents to newcomers seeking opportunity, people from all walks of life say Ho Chi Minh City has given them more than a livelihood.

They describe a city whose openness, generosity and constant energy have shaped their lives, careers and aspirations, inspiring them to give back in return.

Growing up in the city that bears President Ho Chi Minh's name is not only the story of those born and raised here. It is also the journey of countless people from across Vietnam who have come to Ho Chi Minh City to build careers, establish their lives and mature.

The generous city has welcomed them with open arms, offering opportunities, protection and support through its unique spirit of compassion and solidarity. Wherever they come from, they have all, in one way or another, grown alongside the city, receiving a share of their youth, hope, opportunities for a better life and, above all, a sense of belonging. In return, out of love and gratitude, they have chosen to stay, contribute and give their best to the city that helped them grow.

Luu Nhat Tuan, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Food Association says that he wants to cherish every opportunity the city has given.

He recalled that he was born and raised in Ho Chi Minh City. After nearly 30 years working in entertainment, food services, tourism and hospitality, he has come to know a very different side of the city after dark. It is the special energy radiating from brightly lit streets, bustling eateries, lively gatherings of friends and the thousands of workers whose tireless efforts keep the city awake through the night.

Luu Nhat Tuan, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Food Association

To him, that is part of Saigon-Ho Chi Minh City's identity that is always moving, always bringing people together. Although he has worked across different sectors, he has consistently pursued the goal of creating more attractive experiences that encourage both residents and visitors to love the city even more. Through developing and operating various nighttime entertainment models, he realized that both locals and tourists need more places to meet, socialize and connect.

That idea led to the creation of Asiana Food Town, an underground food market located in the basement of 23-9 (September 23) Park. Watching groups of domestic and international visitors stop to explore Vietnamese cuisine there, he realized that Ho Chi Minh City's appeal lies not only in its iconic landmarks but also in its ability to create new experiences. Those experiences encourage visitors to stay longer and return more often.

Above all, he is proud of Ho Chi Minh City's openness, tolerance and generosity. The city nurtured him and gave him the opportunity to build my career. It has been just as generous to him as it has been to countless others who have chosen, and will continue to choose, this place as the foundation for their future. People from every corner of the country have gathered here to study, build careers, shape their futures and contribute to the vitality of this beloved city.

Worker Phan Thu Hang at Phong Phu International Joint Stock Company

Worker Phan Thu Hang at Phong Phu International Joint Stock Company expresses that she is always grateful to the city.

At the age of 17, she left Dak Lak for Ho Chi Minh City to work as a factory worker. The city gave herstable employment that allowed her to support herself, pay for her younger siblings' education and help her parents back home over the years. Every joy, hardship, act of love and turning point in the life has been connected to this city.

No one can forget the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was a period marked by immense hardship and loss, especially when many workers left the city to return to their hometowns. She said that she missed her mother terribly, but she still decided to stay, even though shehad no idea what the future would bring. Her colleagues and she spent months eating, sleeping and working at the factory. Eventually, the pandemic passed. What has remained with her is the kindness of people, which is also the most important reason her continue to stay here.

The city gave women like her the chance to build careers, earn a living and step into a much broader world. During the most difficult times, she always received support from her colleagues, the company and the neighbors. No matter how difficult life may be, she will always be grateful to this compassionate city.

Labor Hero Hoang Duc Thao, Chairman and General Director of BUSADCO

Labor Hero Hoang Duc Thao, Chairman and General Director of BUSADCO, remembered that he was born into a farming family in the Northern region before studying at the Ministry of Construction's Technical Workers Training School in Thai Nguyen. In 1979, he was assigned to southern Vietnam to help build Ha Tien Cement Plant. He later continued the studies and career in Ho Chi Minh City and have remained connected to this land ever since.

He has a special affection for this city, home to dynamic and creative people who have consistently led the country in economic, social, and science and technology development. The city has also been fortunate to have generations of leaders willing to think boldly, act decisively and take responsibility for the common good. Those values have inspired me to remain here.

Ho Chi Minh City is not where he was born, but it is where he grew into the person he is today. The city also motivated him to pursue the application of science and technology to solve urban management challenges. Before the 2000s, every heavy rain in Vung Tau would turn streets into rivers. Stormwater and wastewater flowed directly into the sea, damaging the environment and tourist beaches.

In response, his colleagues and he gradually conducted research and contributed to planning and building a closed drainage system. Water was directed through retention lakes and main drainage channels before reaching the sea. Centralized wastewater collection and treatment systems were gradually established, helping reduce flooding and improve the urban environment. From those early concerns, his team and he continued researching and developing science and technology products to address urban challenges.

At the age of 66, he still hope to continue contributing to the city's development. As a scientist honored with the Ho Chi Minh Prize, he feel even prouder to have grown professionally.

Actor Hua Vi Van

Actor Hua Vi Van reveals that HCMC has nurtured the passion. Born and raised in Ho Chi Minh City, the male actor spent the childhood participating in activities at the former District 5 Children's House before later becoming involved with the city's Youth Cultural House. Those years nurtured his love for the arts, helped him develop life skills and enriched the spiritual life. His love for the city grew from childhood memories and youthful experiences, gradually shaping the person he have become.

Looking back, he is always grateful that the city invested in younger generations by creating healthy cultural spaces where young people as him could learn, play, discover their talents and nurture their dreams.

As Vietnam's leading center for the film industry, Ho Chi Minh City has consistently created opportunities for young people pursuing artistic careers. The city has provided not only professional opportunities but also positive energy, an open-minded spirit and the encouragement that has kept him committed to his chosen path.

He shares that he will continue striving to do his work well while spreading positive values through the artistic works and community activities. He hopes the city will continue developing into a modern metropolis while preserving its longstanding spirit of compassion and civility, becoming an even better place to live as everyone contributes with responsibility and love for this land.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan