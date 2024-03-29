Indiana (USA) explores cooperation potential with HCMC

On the afternoon of March 29, Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, received Senator Todd Young from the Republican Party of Indiana (USA).

The US Ambassador to Vietnam, Marc Knapper, and the US Consul General to HCMC, Susan Burns, also attended the reception.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan warmly welcomed Senator Todd Young's visit and work in HCMC, seeing it as a valuable opportunity to strengthen the relationship between HCMC and the state of Indiana.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan noted that since Vietnam and the US elevated their bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, American businesses have shown increasing interest in exploring investment opportunities in Vietnam. Particularly in HCMC, many delegations of prominent American enterprises and numerous congressional delegations have visited to seek investment and cooperation opportunities across various sectors, especially the semiconductor industry.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan briefed Senator Todd Young on the socioeconomic development of HCMC, highlighting the city's green growth and digital transformation policies. He emphasized that HCMC provides favorable conditions for US enterprises to invest in high-tech sectors. These include allocating an additional 600 hectares for the semiconductor industry in the Saigon High-Tech Park, training hundreds of thousands of students in technology fields, and offering special incentives for high-tech industries.

Notably, according to Mr. Vo Van Hoan, the fact that US technology companies have chosen HCMC for investment over the past decades is a crucial advantage.

Concerning the relationship with the state of Indiana, Mr. Vo Van Hoan emphasized a keen interest and readiness to facilitate cooperation and investment with HCMC in various sectors, including technology, education, healthcare, and agriculture.

Senator Todd Young expressed his gratitude to the leadership of HCMC for the warm reception and conveyed his honor in visiting to explore cooperation and investment opportunities in the city.

According to Senator Todd Young, following meetings with several local businesses, including those specializing in exporting goods to the US, he recognizes the significant potential for cooperation and investment between HCMC and the state of Indiana in sectors such as education, healthcare, high technology, and agriculture.

Senator Todd Young affirmed his willingness to act as a bridge to foster cooperation and investment between Indiana and HCMC.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Thuy Doan