Culture/art

Indian culture, cuisine presented to Vietnamese people

SGGP

The Embassy of India in Hanoi held the “India Fair - a festival celebrating India’s diversity” to promote Indian culture and cuisine to the Vietnamese people in the capital city on November 2.

india.jpg
Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Sandeep Arya speaks at the opening ceremony of the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The event also aims to strengthen cultural relations within the Indian community and traditional friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

The fair was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Vietnam-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, diplomats, representatives of friendship associations, the Indian Business Chamber in Hanoi, scholars, members of the diplomatic corps, and Vietnamese friends of India.

india.jpg1.jpg
Delegates attend the opening ceremony of the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Visitors had an opportunity to enjoy Indian cultural performances, a traditional saree exhibition, exquisite Kashmir carpets, exquisite Indian handicraft items, traditional handicraft products, and other items.

The food fair presented popular and best dishes in Indian, such as biryani in Hyderabad known for its aromatic spices and rich flavor; delicious snacks such as pakora, and pani-puri; Dosa also known as Dosai, a classic popular South Indian crepe made with fermented lentil and rice batter; and delicious vegetarian dishes.

The cultural program featured many Indian dances, traditional costumes from various regions, and musical performances by the Indian community along with Vietnamese students at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center.

Images of the “India Fair - a festival celebrating India’s diversity” by the SGGP:

india 2.jpg
india 3.jpg
india.jpg7.jpg
india.jpg8.jpg
india.jpg4.jpg
india.jpg9.webp
india.jpg6.jpg
india.jpg10.webp
india.jpg11.webp
By Luu Thuy – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

India Fair - a festival celebrating India’s diversity Indian culture Embassy of India in Hanoi

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn