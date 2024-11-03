Indian culture, cuisine presented to Vietnamese people

The Embassy of India in Hanoi held the “India Fair - a festival celebrating India’s diversity” to promote Indian culture and cuisine to the Vietnamese people in the capital city on November 2.

Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Sandeep Arya speaks at the opening ceremony of the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The event also aims to strengthen cultural relations within the Indian community and traditional friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

The fair was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Vietnam-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, diplomats, representatives of friendship associations, the Indian Business Chamber in Hanoi, scholars, members of the diplomatic corps, and Vietnamese friends of India.

Delegates attend the opening ceremony of the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Visitors had an opportunity to enjoy Indian cultural performances, a traditional saree exhibition, exquisite Kashmir carpets, exquisite Indian handicraft items, traditional handicraft products, and other items.

The food fair presented popular and best dishes in Indian, such as biryani in Hyderabad known for its aromatic spices and rich flavor; delicious snacks such as pakora, and pani-puri; Dosa also known as Dosai, a classic popular South Indian crepe made with fermented lentil and rice batter; and delicious vegetarian dishes.

The cultural program featured many Indian dances, traditional costumes from various regions, and musical performances by the Indian community along with Vietnamese students at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center.

Images of the “India Fair - a festival celebrating India’s diversity” by the SGGP:

By Luu Thuy – Translated by Kim Khanh