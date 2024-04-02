Indian coast guard ship visits Ho Chi Minh City

Pollution-control patrol vessel Samudra Paheredar of the Indian Coast Guard carrying 120 crew members led by captain Sudhir Ravindran docked at Saigon Port on April 2 to begin a four-day visit to Ho Chi Minh City.

During their stay, the ship’s captain and commanding officers will pay a courtesy visit to leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and the Coast Guard Region 3 Command, participate in friendly exchange activities at the Headquarters of Coast Guard Region 3, perform anti-maritime pollution works and a joint exercise in the water with the Vietnam Coast Guard from April 2 to April 5.

This visit aims to realize the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Vietnam Coast Guard and the Indian Coast Guard forces signed in 2015.

The welcoming ceremony for the commander and officers of ship Samudra Paheredar (Photo: Minh Chau)

Captain Sudhir Ravindran stated that this periodic visit is a good opportunity for officers and soldiers from both sides to exchange, learn and share practical experiences in maritime law enforcement; contributes to enhancing friendly relations, mutual understanding and trust between the Vietnam Coast Guard and the Indian Coast Guard.

The pollution-control patrol vessel has a length of 94.10 meters, corresponds to a maximum displacement of about 4,300 tons which is propelled by 3,000 KW twin diesel engines and could operate at sea within 20 days with a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

The deck space of vessel Samudra Paheredar (Photo: Minh Chau)

A helicopter on the vessel (Photo: Minh Chau)

The ship is equipped with specialized modern marine pollution control equipment such as marine life-saving equipment, floating boats, rescue boats, oil extractor pumps, helicopter and so on with the purpose of supporting search and rescue works and law enforcement at sea, monitoring exclusive economic zones and performing maritime pollution response tasks.

By Minh Chau- Translated by Huyen Huong