Incheon Airport Consortium wins bidding package for Long Thanh Airport project

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) on August 31 announced that the unit signed a contract for a bidding package for the management and operation consultancy of Long Thanh International Airport.

At the contract signing ceremony for package of the management and operation consultancy of Long Thanh International Airport (Photo: ACV)

According to the ACV, the unit has carried out international bidding procedures to select a contractor providing consulting services for the management and operations of Long Thanh International Airport since early June 2024.

After three months of efforts, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam announced on August 22 that the Incheon Airport Consortium consisting of two members the Incheon International Airport Corporation from South Korea and PMI Consulting Joint Stock Company from Vietnam was selected as a contractor for providing the consulting services.

Accordingly, Incheon International Airport Corporation is globally renowned for providing airport management and operations with many years of experience in implementing key projects regarding the airport and the airport's passenger terminals worldwide which satisfies quality requirements and is highly appreciated by both passengers and international aviation organizations.

PMI Consulting Joint Stock Company is a leading construction consulting firm in Vietnam with over ten years of experience and the company has contributed significantly to the development of key projects in the aviation industry.

Currently, more than 6,000 employees and 2,200 pieces of equipment work and serve on the construction site of the Long Thanh International Airport project.

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam anticipated that the project component of Route No.1 would be completed by November 2025; the intersection between Route No.1 and Bien Hoa- Vung Tau Expressway is expected to be finished by August 2025 while the intersection between Route No.2 and the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway is expected to be completed by October 2025 and handled over and put into by December 2025.

By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong