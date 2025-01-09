Imported sports enriching Ho Chi Minh City's sports scene

Ho Chi Minh City has long been a hub for sports enthusiasts. While traditional sports like football and badminton remain popular, the city's sports landscape is increasingly enriched by the introduction of imported sports.

Athletes compete at the Ho Chi Minh City Hockey Festival 2024 organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Hockey Federation

These international sports are not only adding diversity to the sporting scene but also fostering a sense of global connection and promoting a healthier lifestyle among city's residents.

The allure of imported sports lies in their accessibility as they're engaging, simple to learn, and convenient to practice, aligning perfectly with modern trends in HCMC - a vibrant southern metropolis. Arriving relatively recently, these sports – often lacking Vietnamese names, like pickleball, roller sports, hockey, and teqball – inject a vibrant freshness into the southern largest city's sporting landscape.

Ho Chi Minh City, renowned for its dynamic cultural fusion of East and West, naturally embraces the introduction of diverse sports. Initially unfamiliar, activities such as roller sports, hockey, and pickleball have since evolved into essential avenues for both physical fitness and mental rejuvenation for a large number of city dwellers.

Every afternoon, at Gia Dinh Park in Phu Nhuan District, there is always the bustling sound of wheels rolling on the ground as children at the Gia Dinh Roller Skate Club enthusiastically practice.

Children as young as 4 or 5 confidently navigate their skates, skillfully maneuvering around obstacles. Though occasional falls and muddy, painful wounds—sometimes still bleeding—mark their journey, these challenges fail to dampen the unwavering determination each child brings to their practice.

Under the scorching midday sun at a pickleball court in District 8, Phan Nhat Bich Tuyen, a 30-year-old resident of Binh Chanh District, and her friends pair up for alternating doubles matches. Seizing the time after dropping their two children at school, the couple uses these sessions to stay active. As a high school physical education teacher, Bich Tuyen quickly adapted to pickleball. After more than six months of dedicated practice with her husband, the duo now enjoys improved fitness and a more balanced physique.

When asked why she chose hockey, a relatively new sport, over more familiar options, Truong Thi Cam Nhung, a student at Ho Chi Minh City University of Physical Education and Sports, explained that the allure of new sports lies in their appeal to youth eager for exploration and discovery. According to her, hockey demands seamless group coordination. Plus, from mastering stick control and dribbling to scoring goals and synchronizing with teammates during matches, every aspect requires meticulous practice. This journey of persistent training has not only enhanced her athletic skills but also instilled valuable life qualities—teamwork, determination, and the drive to achieve the goals, she said.

With straightforward yet compelling reasons such as flexible schedules, innovative options, and the opportunity to develop new skills, emerging sports have steadily captured the hearts of enthusiasts, carving out a niche on Ho Chi Minh City's sports landscape. The introduction of these international sports acts as a refreshing breeze, invigorating the spirit of physical activity and contributing to the improved health of its citizens.

For a sport that has just arrived in a foreign country or city, developing a movement system is not a simple matter.

At first, just a small group of players played these alien sports, but later good news travels far and wide has been inspiring others to join and fostering the creation of a vibrant practice community.

Promoting a new sports movement that is “accessible and easy to practice” has been a key strategy for Ho Chi Minh City's sports sector in encouraging physical activity among its residents. Roller sports, initially a casual pastime for young people, have transformed into a popular street sport trend. A stroll through the city’s central districts reveals the vibrant sight of youth gracefully gliding on roller skates in spacious parks and along wide sidewalks.

Today, nearly every district boasts one or more roller clubs, fostering a thriving community. The sport has evolved systematically and professionally, with athletes now participating in performances and parades at major city events, showcasing its growing prominence.

Mr. Nhan Ngoc Ngon, a resident of Hoc Mon District, shared that roller skating has helped him develop valuable qualities such as dexterity, endurance, quick reflexes, and a mindset of pushing beyond personal limits. Citing medical research, he noted that roller skating ranks among the top three activities for improving and maintaining physical fitness. "Once parents learn about the numerous benefits this sport offers their children, many are eager to encourage their kids to take it up," Mr. Ngon revealed.

When discussing today's "national" sport, many are quick to name pickleball. Enthusiasts often joke that "once you try this sport, you’ll be hooked." Its widespread appeal lies in its inclusivity—pickleball is easy to learn, suitable for all genders and ages, and even ideal for those recovering from minor sports injuries. Eleven-year-old Dao Nhat Thien Long from District 5 shares his excitement about practicing pickleball a few times a week with his father, noting that the sport is not only enjoyable but also perfectly suited to his abilities.

At the Lan Anh Sports Club in District 10, Coach Vu Thanh Duong, who serves as the Chairman of the Pickleball and Friends Vietnam Club, noted that he is among the first pickleball coaches in Ho Chi Minh City to receive certification from the Asian Pickleball Federation. He attributed the rise in pickleball participants not only to the sport's inherent appeal but also to the growing trend of health consciousness within the community.

Attributes such as patience, dexterity, and flexibility align well with the characteristics of the Vietnamese population. Consequently, pickleball is increasingly regarded as an excellent option for physical activity. This surge in player numbers has led to a corresponding demand for facilities and additional services, including the hiring of instructors.

The original purpose of practicing pickleball was to improve health, then join a coaching course to learn more and improve your skills with this sport.

In a proactive move to capitalize on a burgeoning trend and diversify physical education options for students, several Ho Chi Minh City institutions have integrated pickleball into their curricula. Notably, prominent universities have already incorporated this dynamic sport into their student training programs.

Furthermore, a significant step forward is evident with the Ho Chi Minh City Banking University's official inclusion of pickleball in its academic offerings commencing in the 2025-2026 academic year. This progressive institution has thoughtfully equipped its campus with five dedicated pickleball courts to facilitate both instructional activities and recreational play.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan