Import tax cuts on some items start on March 31

The import tax rate on fresh apples reduces from 8 percent to 5 percent

The Government yesterday issued Decree 73/2025/ND-CP amending and supplementing preferential import tax rates for some items in the preferential import tax schedule according to the list of taxable items. The decree was issued together with Decree No. 26/2023/ND-CP on export tax schedules, preferential import tax schedules, list of goods and absolute tax rates, mixed tax, import tax outside the tariff quota.

The decree amends and supplements the preferential import tax rates for several items. It reduces the preferential import tax rate for automobiles with HS codes 8703.23.63 and 8703.23.57 from 64 percent to 50 percent. Additionally, the rate for automobiles with HS code 8703.24.51 is lowered from 45 percent to 32 percent.

For Ethanol, the preferential import tax is also reduced from 10 percent to 5 percent.

The import tax on frozen chicken thighs reduces from 20 percent to 15 percent; unshelled pistachios falls from 15 percent to 5 percent; almonds slides from 10 percent to 5 percent; fresh apples reduce from 8 percent to 5 percent while sweet cherries are cut from 10 percent to 5 percent and raisins decrease from 12 percent to 5 percent.

The import tax on various wood and wood products has been reduced from 20 percent and 25 percent to a uniform rate of zero percent. This includes items in the following groups including 44.21 (such as clothes hangers, coffins, thread spools, sewing reels, and wooden matchsticks), as well as groups 94.01 and 94.03 (seats, parts of seats, and wooden furniture).

Significant reductions in preferential import taxes have been enacted. LNG is reduced to 2 percent, while ethane, corn kernels, and soybean meal items are now subject to a zero percent tax rate. Specifically, ethane was newly added to chapter 98 with the zero percent rate.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan