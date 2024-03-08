Implementation of National Target Programs must be faster: Deputy Prime Minister

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang directed that the implementation of the National Target Programs must be faster and more effective.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang made this statement while chairing today’s online meeting with localities on the implementation progress of three National Target Programs.

According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, in 2024, the total capital plan for the three National Target Programs is more than VND 72,000 billion (US$2,937,166,386) including investment capital and state capital for administrative organizations. Of VND72,000 billion, VND 25,000 billion was transferred from previous years, accounting for a rate of 34.7 percent.

The Ministry reported the results of the assigned capital plan for the first 2 months of 2024 that nearly VND 3,265 billion was disbursed excluding extended capital from previous years, a rate of 12 percent of the plan, higher than the country’s disbursement rate for public investment capital thanks to efforts made by the Central and local governments to promulgate, amend and supplement a system of framework documents to manage and guide the implementation of the National Target Programs.

Recently, the National Assembly issued the Resolution No. 111/2024/QH15 to remove difficulties and obstacles and speed up the implementation of the National Target Programs, which stipulates 8 specific mechanisms and policies to solve problems and obstacles in implementing the National Target programs.

Immediately after the National Assembly issued it, Head of the Steering Committee for National Target Programs Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang directed ministries, agencies and localities to urgently study the NA-issued Resolution for immediate implementation according to their functions.

The Government Office said that in the coming time, there are still 7 important tasks in perfecting the system of mechanisms, policies, and guiding documents that need to continue to be completed. Currently, the Government, ministries and agencies are urgently completing it.

At the meeting, all localities expressed their commitment to the disbursement of all assigned development investment capital plans, even all non-business capital in 2024.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang assessed that the three National Target Programs have never had such a favorable legal corridor as they do now as the National Assembly has allowed each locality to have 2 districts to pilot the mixing of funds for the National Target Programs; in other words, the country has 104 pilot districts so that localities can actively do it from which local administrations learn experience from possible failures.

The Deputy Prime Minister requested ministries and agencies to review all their circulars and regulations, especially those related to the provisions in the National Assembly’s Resolution 111. If they bump into barriers, they should raise their proposals.

Appreciating localities' commitment to the disbursement of 100 percent of capital plans, including non-business capital, the Deputy Prime Minister requested localities to pay attention to quality and progress in implementing the program. He also took heed of the responsibilities of those in charge of carrying out the programs.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Anh Quan