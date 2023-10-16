More special mechanisms proposed to speed up national target programs

The Government has proposed the National Assembly allow the application of additional special mechanisms to remove difficulties and obstacles facing national target programs, thus speeding up their progress in the coming time.

The three underway national target programs focus on socio-economic development in ethnic-inhabited and mountainous areas, sustainable poverty reduction, and new-style rural area building.

Minister Dung noted that the allocation and use of resources for the implementation of the programs have been slow at both central and local levels due to many difficulties.

According to the MPI, as of June 2023, over VND1.31 trillion (US$53.56 million ) had been disbursed to the three programs, fulfilling only 5.33 percent of the plan for the year.

Along with promoting the role of Party committees and administrations at all levels in directing, managing and inspecting the implementation of the programs, the official stressed the need for strengthened communications on the Party and State’s policies regarding the implementation of the programs, as well as the reviewing and completion of mechanisms and policies related to the management and realization of the programs.

The minister pointed to the need to finish the national database on the supervision and evaluation of the program’s progress at all levels.

The MPI minister highlighted the significance of the programs and efforts by the administrations from the central to local levels in the implementation process.

However, he said that the work has faced many difficulties due to many reasons, such as some policies no longer suitable to reality and a lack of legal foundations for the implementation of some policies.

Meanwhile, the allocation and use of resources for the implementation of the programs at both central and local levels remain slow, he added.