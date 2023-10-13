Gov’t proposes extending disbursement deadline for 3 national target programs

The Government proposed extending disbursement until December 31, 2024, for the state budget capital of national target programs that have not been fully disbursed in 2023.

The Government today submitted reports on the results, difficulties and obstacles during the implementation of three national target programs from 2021 to 2023 to the National Assembly Standing Committee. It also submitted a proposal of specific solutions and mechanisms to remove difficulties and obstacles and speed up the implementation of programs in the coming time.

Authorized by the Prime Minister to report on this content, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said the progress of allocation and the use of resources to implement national target programs in 2022 are still slow; therefore, the government must ask for the National Assembly’s approval of extension for the implementation time and capital disbursement to 2023 so that localities could disburse capital in 2023.

Additionally, the government also pointed out difficulties and obstacles in terms of institutions and policies during the implementation process. These obstacles include the application of regulations of several specialized laws such as the Law on Public Investment, the Law on State Budget, the Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents that the government is seeking the National Assembly’s assistance.

Moreover, the Government proposed to allow localities to allocate total resources in the public investment plan and localities should be given authority for small-scale, technically uncomplicated projects according to specific mechanisms for the assignment of medium-term public investment plans for projects and works.

Localities can proactively decide on capital adjustments between contents and projects in the implementation plan of national target programs assigned by competent authorities to speed up implementation progress including capital adjustment, content, and projects that can disburse capital. Localities strive to disburse all the allocated capital.

The National Assembly's supervision team on these three programs has advocated the Government's proposals and believed that decentralization of power should be promoted to speed up progress and innovate management to suit reality.

Chairman of the National Assembly's Finance and Budget Committee Le Quang Manh also assented to many proposals of the government including the extension of the capital disbursement for unfinished national target programs until December 31, 2024.