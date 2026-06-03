Supermarkets launch summer sales as prolonged heatwave drives consumption surge

A prolonged heatwave has triggered a sharp surge in consumer demand for cooling products, health-oriented items, and light foods, prompting major retailers to roll out extensive promotion programs to support family budgets.

Weather-driven demand spikes

The number of customers buying high-water agricultural produce and food increase sharply at Co.opmart supermarkets. Photo: Minh Chau

During the final days of May and early June, temperatures across many provinces and cities consistently maintained high levels. At supermarkets, the volume of customers seeking to purchase beverages, mineral water, fruits, fresh food, and heat-relief products increased significantly compared to the previous period. At Co.opmart Rach Mieu, Nhieu Loc Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, the beverage and ready-to-eat food sections always attract large crowds during evening hours. Many families take advantage of shopping for the entire week to save time and costs.

Shopper Nguyen Thi Minh Anh, residing in Cau Kieu Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, stated that summer is a time when her family's spending increases significantly due to higher demand for drinks, fruits, and personal care products than usual. "My family has two young children, so during the hot season, almost every week we have to buy extra mineral water, yogurt, and fruits. Buying during promotional occasions saves quite a lot on living expenses," Minh Anh shared.

Capturing seasonal consumption trends, from now until June 10, Saigon Co.op is deploying the "Summer Festival – Hot Sale" program across its entire system of Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.opmart Pro, Co.op Food, FineLife, Co.op Smile, Cheers, and Co.op Online. The highlight of the program is thousands of products discounted up to 50 percent, focusing on commodity groups with high demand during summer such as mineral water, soft drinks, electrolyte drinks, ice cream, jelly, pudding, personal care products, and travel items. Besides, more than 1,000 essential consumer products are also included in the promotion program to help consumers optimize spending during the peak heatwave period.

Retailers roll out nationwide discounts

The number of customers buying heat-driven beverage, mineral water, fruits, fresh food, and cooling products has increased significantly at Co.opmart supermarkets. Photo: Minh Chau

Not only focusing on cooling items, the program also boosts promotions for fresh foods to meet the healthy consumption trend that is increasingly popular among families. Many items such as basa fish, red tilapia, pork hock, chicken, mushrooms, carrots, wax gourds, along with many types of domestic and imported fruits are experiencing rotating discounts of up to 30 percent.

From June 4 to June 10, the "Enjoy Seafood – Guaranteed Quality" program continues to reduce prices for many popular types of seafood such as white pomfret, barramundi, mackerel, and scad.

At sales points, the demand for light food groups is increasing as many families prioritize meals with plenty of green vegetables, fruits, and seafood to adapt to the hot weather.

Saigon Co.op proactively worked with suppliers early on to prepare goods for the summer season, especially cooling items and fresh foods, said Nguyen Ngoc Thang, Deputy General Director of Saigon Co.op. The goal of the program is not only to create short-term discounts but also to contribute to market stabilization, guarantee supply, and help consumers access quality goods at reasonable costs during periods of high demand.

Saigon Co.op has focused on essential items with a high frequency of use in summer so that promotional programs bring practical efficiency to consumers, while ensuring a stable supply throughout the implementation period, the Deputy General Director said.

In addition to direct discount programs, Saigon Co.op member customers also enjoy many extra benefits such as accumulating reward points, receiving exclusive offers, and gifts based on invoice value. It can be said that focusing on the group of goods serving direct summer needs not only helps citizens save costs but also contributes to maintaining purchasing power for the domestic market during the peak heatwave period.

By Minh Chau - Translated by Anh Quan