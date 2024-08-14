Hydroelectric reservoir resumes water discharge due to downpours

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development this morning ordered the Director of Tuyen Quang Hydroelectric Company to open one bottom discharge gate of Tuyen Quang Hydroelectric Reservoir at noon on the same day.

Tuyen Quang Hydroelectric Reservoir is discharging water.

Due to persistent rainfall in recent days, the current water inflow into Tuyen Quang Hydroelectric Reservoir is significantly greater than the discharge rate.

Therefore, the reservoir has been ordered to open one bottom gate to resume water discharge immediately after it closed the last gate on August 9.

According to the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, as of 8 a.m. on August 14, the upstream water level of Tuyen Quang Hydroelectric Reservoir was at 109.97 meters, with 1,664 cubic meters per second of water inflow into the reservoir and 667 cubic meters per second of discharge.

Along with this order, Director of the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention Pham Duc Luan sent a letter to the People's Committees of Tuyen Quang, Phu Tho and Vinh Phuc provinces and the capital city of Hanoi requesting immediate notification to local authorities, residents, aquaculture facilities, water transport vehicles, ferry terminals to inform them about the reservoir's discharge; review and ensure the safety of projects under construction, sand and gravel mining operations to take proactive measures for safety and protect people and property.

As reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, over a week ago, Tuyen Quang Hydroelectric Reservoir was required to open three bottom discharge gates in a row due to upstream flooding.

Then, the reservoir step by step closed these discharge gates.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong