Huynh Nhu extends contract with Lank FC

On August 31, news from the representative of forward Huynh Nhu confirmed the one-year contract extension between the striker and Lank FC.

This contract extension is a well-founded decision, given her exceptional performance in the Lank FC jersey throughout the 2022-2023 season.

The new contract duration has reportedly been extended by one year. While the exact financial terms were not disclosed, it is evident that Huynh Nhu's salary will exceed the 1,500 euros she received in the previous season.

At the end of 2022, Huynh Nhu became the first Vietnamese female football player to participate in a professional European league. During her inaugural season with Lank FC, the forward from the Vietnamese women's national team left a profound impression. Huynh Nhu netted seven goals for Lank FC, including five in the Liga BPI and two goals in the National Cup.

Huynh Nhu's remarkable performances at Lank FC, coupled with the club's increasing prominence, have served as favorable elements that prompted discussions regarding the extension of the contract with the Vietnamese female striker.

Recently, Huynh Nhu and her teammates took part in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Despite suffering defeat in all three matches and failing to score any goals, the team's performances in New Zealand have managed to gratify the fans.

Following a short break, the Vietnamese women's national team gathered once again to gear up for ASIAD 19. However, as Huynh Nhu needed time for contract negotiations with Lank FC and to iron out specifics in the new agreement, she requested to be excused from this training session. Coach Mai Duc Chung granted her request.