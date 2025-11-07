Hundreds of homes flooded, many areas cut off in Gia Lai

Due to the impact of typhoon No.13, several communes and wards in Gia Lai Province — including Ayun Pa, Ia Hiao, and Ia Pa — have been severely flooded.

A house in Ia Pa Commune is submerged.

Heavy flooding was recorded near C10 Bridge in Ia Pa Commune on the morning of November 7, where vast crop fields were submerged and many roads were impassable, leaving residents stranded on both ends. Many homes in the commune were also inundated.

Do Van Trieu, a resident of Hamlet 1 in Ia Pa Commune, recounted that around 9 p.m. on November 6, floodwaters rose rapidly, leaving his family with no time to react. “We had to abandon everything and flee to a relative’s house,” he said. “Our house was submerged under two meters of water, and almost all our belongings were destroyed.”

Houses in Ia Pa Commune are submerged.

According to Mr. Vo Tan Cong, Vice Chairman of the Ia Pa Commune People’s Committee, preliminary estimates show that about 300 houses have been flooded, and No Nang 2 Hamlet has been completely cut off.

In Ia Hiao Commune, flooding has spread across the entire area, submerging rice fields and inundating residential zones. Mr. Pham Van Phuong, Secretary of the Ia Hiao Commune Party Committee, said that local authorities mobilized workers early in the morning to clear drainage channels and help release stagnant water. Initial reports indicate that approximately 450 homes in the commune are underwater.

Rice fields in Ia Pa Commune are inundated.

Mr. Ha Anh Thai, Deputy Director of the Gia Lai Department of Construction, reported that at around 1 a.m., heavy rainfall triggered a landslide that eroded a 20-meter section of the approach road to Kliec Bridge (in Po To Commune), rendering the route impassable and disrupting traffic.

Authorities have since cordoned off and secured the collapsed area to ensure the safety of residents and vehicles.

At the scene of the incident

This road connects Po To and Cho Long communes and typically sees heavy traffic. The landslide has therefore caused major disruption for commuters and residents traveling along National Highway 19.

Meanwhile, Ngoc Hoi Traffic Police Station (under the Gia Lai Provincial Public Security Department) confirmed that traffic through the Lo Xo Pass section in Dak Plo Commune has been restored as of the morning of November 7. Earlier, on the night of November 6, a landslide had temporarily blocked the mountain pass, halting traffic.

By Huu Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan