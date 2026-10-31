Hue uses AI to help visitors plan personalized trips

The introduction of an artificial intelligence-powered platform is part of Hue’s efforts to accelerate digital transformation, improve service quality, and enhance visitors’ travel experiences.

Hue TRIPO – AI Trip Planner helps visitors create personalized travel itineraries in Hue.

The People’s Committee of Hue City on the morning of October 31 held a conference to announce tourism stimulus policies and new tourism products.

Among the new offerings unveiled at the event was Hue TRIPO—AI Trip Planner, a platform designed to help visitors create personalized travel itineraries in Hue.

The platform integrates a range of features, including itinerary recommendations, cost estimates, automated audio guides, ticket booking assistance, and virtual tours of tourist attractions. It is available at: https://huetripo.hue.gov.vn/trip-planner.

Tran Huu Thuy Giang, Vice Chairman of the Hue People’s Committee, said the introduction of the AI-powered platform was part of the city’s drive to promote digital transformation, improve service quality, and enhance the tourism experience in Hue.

At the conference, the Hue People’s Committee also announced tourism stimulus policies and new tourism products, including incentive mechanisms and support for businesses implementing them. It also outlined a plan to restructure existing tourism offerings and develop new products for 2027–2030, with a focus on diversifying visitor experiences, strengthening the destination’s appeal and improving its competitiveness.

During the event, tourism businesses were also briefed on two events scheduled to take place in Hue in 2027, including the Hue Wonderverse Music Fest, an international music and heritage week, and The Hue Creators, a creative reality television program.

The events aim to connect culture, heritage, and music with contemporary creative formats, enriching visitor experiences and promoting Hue’s image.

By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh