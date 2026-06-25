Hue collects DNA samples, digitizes records of unidentified fallen soldiers

On June 25, at Phu Vang Martyrs’ Cemetery, the Steering Committee for the Search, Recovery and Identification of Fallen Soldiers’ Remains in Hue City (Steering Committee 515), in coordination with relevant agencies and local authorities, launched a program to collect DNA samples from unidentified martyrs’ remains for forensic analysis and identification.

Hue launches DNA sampling and digitalization of 1,595 unidentified martyrs’ remains.

The initiative is a key component of the “500-Day Campaign to Accelerate the Search, Recovery and Identification of Fallen Soldiers’ Remains,” which is being carried out in preparation for the 80th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947–2027).

DNA sampling and digital archiving are conducted for 1,595 martyrs’ remains in Hue.

Before the sampling process began, delegates paid tribute to the nation’s fallen heroes by offering flowers and incense and observing a moment of silence in recognition of their sacrifice for national independence and freedom.

Officials and delegates offer incense in remembrance of the nation's fallen heroes and martyrs.

According to Steering Committee 515, DNA samples will be collected from 1,595 unidentified graves at Phu Vang Martyrs’ Cemetery to support efforts to determine the identities of the fallen soldiers.

The process, which includes grave excavation, DNA sample collection, digital data management and sample preservation, is conducted according to standardized procedures to ensure reliability. Upon completion, the graves are reinstated as they were, preserving the cemetery’s solemn and respectful environment.

Delegates observe a minute of silence in remembrance of and gratitude for the fallen heroes and martyrs.

On the same day, the Hue Military Command carried on with DNA sampling and data digitization for 1,456 unidentified martyrs’ remains at Hue City Martyrs’ Cemetery to aid forensic identification efforts.

By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong