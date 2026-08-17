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11 types of digital accounts required to be linked, verified with VNeID

SGGPO

Electronic transaction accounts created before September 28, 2026, across 11 key sectors must be linked to and verified with the national digital identity app, VNeID, by December 31, 2026. 

Banking accounts have been granted an extended deadline of June 30, 2027.

The mandatory integration is outlined in Decree 320/2026/ND-CP, issued by the Government on August 13, 2026, which amends and supplements several provisions of Decree 69/2024/ND-CP on electronic identification and authentication. The decree takes effect on September 28, 2026.

Under Article 19 of Decree 320/2026, digital transaction accounts operating across 12 regulated sectors under the Law on Electronic Transactions are required to be synchronized with VNeID.

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Graphic by AI

Accounts created before the decree’s effective date in 11 specified sectors must complete authentication by December 31, 2026. These sectors comprise education, digital basic literacy programs, securities, telecommunications, e-commerce, electronic invoicing, transport services, tourism, pharmaceuticals, medical examination and treatment, and social media platforms operating in Vietnam.

For the banking sector, financial institutions have been given a longer transition window, with compliance required by June 30, 2027.

In the e-commerce sector, the verification mandate applies specifically to accounts operated by sellers, livestream vendors, and affiliate marketers in accordance with e-commerce regulations.

Additionally, accounts used for national defense, security, and cross-border services must be linked and verified before use, provided the operating digital platforms meet technical requirements and are integrated into the national electronic identification and authentication system.

By Cam Nuong, Song Mai—Translated by Kim Khanh

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digital accounts Electronic transaction accounts national digital identity app VNeID Banking accounts digital transaction accounts

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