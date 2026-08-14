Task force established to detect and respond to UAVs at airports

Vietnam is setting up specialized airport task forces equipped with advanced drone-detection systems to counter unauthorized unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), safeguard airspace, and prevent flight disruptions nationwide.

Tan Son Nhat Airport air traffic control tower (Photo: SGGP)

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) announced on Friday that it is working with the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security to establish dedicated task forces to detect and respond to unauthorized unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at airports nationwide.

Equipped with advanced technology, these specialized units aim to significantly shorten response times following UAV detection, thereby minimizing flight delays and disruptions. The task forces will coordinate directly with local police and municipal authorities to ensure swift operational responses.

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) is currently evaluating early-detection surveillance systems. Beyond technological solutions, authorities are focusing on raising public awareness and enacting stringent legal deterrents to prevent violations.

The CAAV has urged all organizations and individuals operating drones to strictly comply with aviation safety regulations.

Under existing law, owners and operators of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) must register their equipment and secure flight permits before operation. Registration alone does not constitute flight authorization; UAVs may only operate with explicit permission from competent authorities and must strictly adhere to authorized flight zones, schedules, and altitude limits.

Unauthorized entries into restricted or prohibited airspace surrounding airports could result in administrative fines, civil liability, or criminal prosecution, depending on the severity and consequences of the infraction.

Under Article 8 of Decree No. 282/2025/ND-CP on administrative penalties for violations in the areas of security, public order and social safety; prevention and control of social vices; and prevention and control of domestic violence, violators may face administrative fines, confiscation of vehicles, suspension of flight operations, and remedial measures as prescribed by law.

If the violation obstructs flight operations or seriously threatens aviation safety, the offender may face criminal prosecution for the offense of obstructing air traffic under Article 278 of the Criminal Code, with penalties ranging from fines and non-custodial reform to imprisonment.

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By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh